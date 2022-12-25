Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
