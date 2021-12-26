Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.