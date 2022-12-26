 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

