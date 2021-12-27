 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts