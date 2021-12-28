This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Conc…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Win…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks to reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperat…