Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.