 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts