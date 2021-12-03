This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
