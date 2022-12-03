This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
