Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

