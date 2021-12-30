 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts