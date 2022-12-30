This evening's outlook for Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
