Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south.