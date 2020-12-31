 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

