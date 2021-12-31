For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Conc…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The Concord are…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks to reach…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We wil…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.