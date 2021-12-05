Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.