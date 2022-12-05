For the drive home in Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
