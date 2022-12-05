Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.