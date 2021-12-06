This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.