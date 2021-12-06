Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.