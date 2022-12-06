 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

