This evening in Concord: Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of su…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Concord's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It shoul…