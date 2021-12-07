 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

