Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

