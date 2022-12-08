 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

