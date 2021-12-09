This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see hea…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Concord area shou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…