Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.