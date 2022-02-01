 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

