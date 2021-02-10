Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.