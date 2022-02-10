 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts