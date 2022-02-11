For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degree…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. …