 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts