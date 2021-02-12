 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

