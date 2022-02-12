For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.