Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

