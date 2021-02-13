Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
