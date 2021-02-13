 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts