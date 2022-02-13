 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

