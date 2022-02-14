Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.