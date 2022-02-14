 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

