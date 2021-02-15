 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

