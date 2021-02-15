This evening in Concord: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
