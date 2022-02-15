 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

