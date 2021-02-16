 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts