Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Concord Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

