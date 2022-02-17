Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.