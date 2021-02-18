For the drive home in Concord: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
