Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
