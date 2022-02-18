 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

