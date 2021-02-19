 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

