Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Concord: Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly clou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The fore…