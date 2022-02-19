 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

