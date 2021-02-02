Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temper…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low.…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The foreca…