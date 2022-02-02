This evening's outlook for Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chan…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's lo…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'l…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skie…