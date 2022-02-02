 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

