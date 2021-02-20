 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

