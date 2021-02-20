Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Concord: Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly clou…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The fore…
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Wednesday. It looks li…