Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.