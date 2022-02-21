 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

