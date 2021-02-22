For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.