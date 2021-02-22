 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

