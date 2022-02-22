 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts