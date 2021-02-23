Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.