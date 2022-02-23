For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
