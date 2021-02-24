This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
